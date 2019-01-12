Community Services announces new site

TIPP CITY — The staff at Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced the launch of their new website, just in time for the beginning of a new series of programs.

The new site will be up and running on Jan. 14. This launch coincides with the beginning of their winter/spring registration.

“We have been working hard for the last few months to revise our current website and make it more user friendly,” said Denise Gross, TMCS Community Relations Coordinator.

The website has been streamlined so it is easier to read information, register for programs and navigate. The website address will remain the same: tmcomservices.org.

TMCS Director Kathy Taylor asked the community to “take the time to visit the site and give TMCS your feedback.”

The updated website will make it possible for participants to register for programs once they create an account. The account will then enable participants to log in and sign up and pay in a matter of minutes. Continuous updates and tweaks will be made to the website during the next few months.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.