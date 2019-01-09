New officer sworn in

WEST MILTON — At their first meeting of the new year, the West Milton council welcomed the village’s newest police officer.

Robert Linderman was sworn in Tuesday night by Municipal Manager Matt Kline.

Linderman previously worked at Grandview Medical Center. Before that, he was a reserve police officer in Gallatin, Tennessee. He is a graduate of the Greene County Career Center Law Enforcement program.

“We welcome Robert and his wife in joining our work family and look forward to working with him in the years to come. He will be a fine addition to our professional staff,” Kline said.

Linderman and his wife Lea welcomed a son, Robert Junior, to their family in November.

In other business, CCA Division of Taxation will be in West Milton on March 14 and 18 by appointment only from 9:00 – 3:00 and March 30 from 9:00 – 1:00. They will provide free filing assistance to taxpayers.

The village will post a full schedule on its website and Facebook page, as well as February and March water bill messaging. There will be other dates in Union, Clayton and New Carlisle schedule as well.

