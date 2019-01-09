Community briefs

Seniors plan programs

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Seniors Inc. is hosting a six week program, “A Matter of Balance,” beginning Jan. 15, which will be presented by Miami Valley Hospital. On Jan. 24, there will be a jigsaw puzzle competition. For more information on these and other programs, call (937) 667-8865.

Quiet Zone committee to meet

TIPP CITY — The Quiet Zone citizen committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.

Hospice volunteer training set

MIAMI COUNTY — If your New Year’s resolution involves making a positive impact on the lives of others, consider becoming a hospice volunteer.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County seeks new volunteers and will hold a new volunteer orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 Summit Avenue, Suite 101, Troy.

Hospice welcomes volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds.

Volunteer training offers information on the history and goals of end-of-life care; the role of volunteers and opportunities; confidentiality, infection control, and safety; boundaries; effective listening; and loss and grief.

For additional information please visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact volunteer services Coordinator Beth Shrake at 937.573.2115.

Appraisal fair planned

TIPP CITY — An antique appraisal fair will be offered at the Tippecanoe Historical Society on Saturday, Jan. 19. The appraisals will be held at The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase.

Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stichter will do the appraisals. There is a charge of $5 to have up to two items appraised and $3 for each additional item. Everyone is invited to enjoy the event, even if they don’t have anything to be appraised.

For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051.

Annual sausage sale starts

WEST MILTON — The men of the Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 31st annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain with no additives or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice breakfast links can be ordered for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be delivered in February.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place an order be Jan. 21. Proceeds from this project will go toward missions.

TMCS announces winter programs

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced the beginning of their winter/spring classes, which include:

• TMCS and the Tipp City Library are offering a lecture on “The Healthy Brain.” The lecture will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Refreshments are provided by TMCS. There is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is required.

Register online at tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org, at the TMCS office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m., or print the registration form from the website and mail with payment to: P.O. Box 242, Tipp City, OH 45371.

• Pilates classes will be held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main Street beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 9-10 a.m. and run for six consecutive Wednesdays. The cost of the session is $50 for residents and $52 for nonresidents.

Pre-registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and water to drink. Instructor is Celeste Mackenzie.

Cookbook Club to start

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library will host the first meeting of a new Cookbook Club on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The group will sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook.

For this first meeting, please bring one of your favorite dishes and a copy of the recipe to share, and we will pick out our first cookbook to review. Teens age 16 up through adults are welcome.

Registration is required. More details are available by calling the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visiting www.mupubliclibrary.org.