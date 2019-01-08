City OKs water rate increase

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved increases to the city’s water rates and welcomed the city’s newest police officer at their first meeting of the new year.

Officer Adam Bernard was sworn in by Mayor Joe Gibson Monday night. Bernard joins the department from the West Chester Township Police Department, where he began his law enforcement career. He graduated from Wright State University in 2012 and from the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy in 2016.

“It is a distinct honor and a privilege and a pleasure to welcome the newest member of the Tipp City Police Department, Adam Bernard,” Gibson said.

Council voted to approve 4 percent water rate increases in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and 5 percent increases in 2022 and 2023.

According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, the increases are required to complete future capital improvement projects, as well as paying down water utility debt.

The rate for the first 3,000 gallons used per month will be $7.03 in March 2019 and $8.38 by Jan. 1, 2023.

At a work session in December, Finance Director John Green said the city needed to increase its rates to avoid projected deficits in the water fund.

He told council that reducing expenditures would be difficult as 41 percent of the fund is operating charges to the Northern Area Water Authority (NAWA), 34 percent goes to debt service on existing capital improvement projects and 16 percent is payroll.

Council also voted to annex a 160.3-acre parcel on Kerr Road behind the Meijer Distribution Center.

“Meijer purchased 160 acres behind their property to be able to expand at a later date,” Eggleston said.

The annexation will go to the Miami County Commissioners for final approval.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

