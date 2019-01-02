Milton-Union High School

WEST MILTON — The following students have been named to the Milton-Union High School principal’s list and honor roll for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

12th grade principal’s list

Annalise Rose Bennett, Hallie Elise Berberich, Andrew Michael Besecker, Olivia Ann Brown, Brianna Mae Collins, Chelsea Amber Davis, Kristen Ann Dickison, Chloe Renee Fogle, Brent Austin Fraley, Sydney Leanne Frame, Robbie Douglas Grove, Dalton Michael Hetzler, Jacelyn Sue Huff, Luke Anthony Huffman, Annika Rose Hutchinson, Harrison Michael Litton, Meghan Sandra Maurer, Jorden Suzanne McGuffie, Isaiah Fredrick Miller, William Jesse Morris, Fernando De Oliveira Murari, Robert Allen Jacob Palmisano, Kyli Curtis Parsons, Dylan Thomas Schenck, Courtney Grace Seevers, Nathan Allen Simpson, Jacob Albert Swafford, Virginia Mara Walters, Joshua Lee Wooddell.

11th grade principal’s list

Laura Paige Billing, Dustin Wayne Booher, Lorynn Elizabeth Bradley, Nathan Jeffrey Brumbaugh, William Benjamin Burns III, Alexis Cheyenne Collins, Ellie Marie Cooper, Dylan Scott Cropper, Allison Marie Freisthler, Karma Raquel Gillett, Shannon Marie Griffith, Christopher Daniel Halcomb, Caden James Hilling, Thomas Gerald Walter Hock, Megan Christine Jacobs, Allison Marie Jones, Webb Russell Kress, Caleb Nathaniel Larkin, Michael David Mayor, Jacob Anthony Motz, Hanna Renee’ Nutley, Jonathan Raymond Searcy, Brittney Ann Suhr, Jackson Thomas Thee, Justin Tyler Thomas, Rachel Catherine Thompson.

10th grade principals list

Evie Claire Adams, Tyler Austin Baldasare, Emily Faith Barker, Monica Lynn Baxter, Mackenzie Marie Beam, Nathan Howard Black, Rachel Elizabeth Bloom, Gretchen Elaine Brown, Madison Lindsey Brown, Brittany Marie Burnside, Samuel Joseph Case, Charles David Curtis, Kelli Jo Davis, Cody Robert Dohrman, Chloe Alexis Donley, Abbey Nicole Evans, Mackenzie Sue Everett, Emma Jean Feltner, Tyler Allen Foster, Jayla Nicole Gentry, Madison Paige Gialloreto, Mason Dale Gooslin, Maxwell McGregor Grafflin, Morgan Elizabeth Grudich, Delaney Eileen Hayes, Colten Alexander Jacobe, Malia Mae Johns, Diana Dorthy Johnson, Madelyn Paige Johnson, Madison Emma Jones, Dakota James King, Brittain Kristina Kovacs, Devin Micheal Lambert, Holden Anthony-Jay Lapham, Alyssa Sioux Lawson, Rowan May McKenna, Brianna Nicole Merritt, Mackenzie Denise Minnich, Malachi Geneal Orban, Erica Michelle Pratt, Dakota Lee Prosser, Mya Lynn Rowland, Dakota Hunter Ruby, Kyleigh Lynn Ryan, Kaden Keller Scheaffer, Bailee Elisabeth Shaw, Davie Elizabeth Sims, Micah Danielle Tracy, Rory Jenell White, Eric David Wysong, Bill Yang.

9th grade principal’s list

Zachary Michael Avey, Madison Alexis Baker, Ashlyn Leanne Barga, Avalynn Karen Barton, Autumn Marie Bloomfield, Leedon Rayshawn Copeland, Samantha Ryanne Dahle, Taylor Madison Falb, Ava Elaine Fulker, Katherine Merry Granato, Antonia Justine Hinkle, Kaydence Diane Hodgin, Chloe Noelle Howell, Gabriella Marie Huffman, Austin Anthony Isbel, Paul Robert Lucente, John Adam May, Megan Riley Milnickel, Cody Lee Perkins, Matthew Jonathan Pickrell, Trinity Alyse Pierce, Jordan Eugene Prichard, Smith, Alyssa Layne Madison Elizabeth Ming Stasiak, Nathan Douglas Thompson, Carter Jay Tinnerman, Lindsay Rue Todd, Darby Croy Welbaum, Serenity Kay West, Madeline Marie Winemiller.

12th grade honor roll

Alexander Scott Beam, Haley Rebecca Bloom, Allie Lynn Bohse, Brandon Lee Fritz, Madison Ellen Grafflin, Justice Michael Huelsman, Jessica Lea Leffew, Audrey Nicole Smith, Kaylee Marie Subler, Brooklynne Nicole Tyler, Caleb Lee Wintrow.

11th grade honor roll

Luke Allen Barnes, Peyton Chase Brown, Milani N. Good, Madison Elizabeth Grow, Brady Thomas Jones, Tristan Lee Persinger, Tearni Heaven Rose Stringer.

10th grade honor roll

Tim Brian Artz, Taylor Jo Belt, Katherine Ann Caillouet, Katheryn Anne Craig, Danielle Joanne Everett, Madison Kaylee Fisher, Kailyn LaRae Guzman, Kendra Paige Heise, Tyler Jacob Hoffman, Andrew David Lambert, Christopher John Miller, Madison Starr Moran, Abigail Noelle Oaks, Riley Michelle Perkins, Melanie Brooke Pickett, Sadie Nicole Plemons, Laney Catherine Radford, Zachary Allen Ruff, Darrell Alexander Sexton, Dane William Studebaker, Kelsie Rae Tomlinson, Joe Robert Watkins III, Paige Elizabeth Wintrow.

9th grade honor roll

Kyle Lee Baldasare, Evan Matthew Beard, Emma Marie Beetley, Joel Nathanael Benkert, Nikolas Maximillion Brown, Krystal Lynn Courtney, Rhiannon Leigh Emmons, Nevaeh Jodan Ferguson, Isabella Roslyn Fox, Patricia G. Guldemond, SamanthaJo Lee Hammond, Donald Paul Matthew Jurich, Tyler John Leffew, Lilian Alana Macke, Shelby Faith Moore, Taylor Rae Ritchey, Hannah Elaine Scott, Eric Scott Trittschuh, Xiera Kay Younce.