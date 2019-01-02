Community briefs

Community meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer several upcoming meals. They include:

• Shredded chicken sandwiches at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 for $5.

• The Tipp City American Legion Post invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. on Jan. 8. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

Democratic Women to meet

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Seniors plan programs

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Seniors Inc. is hosting a six week program, “A Matter of Balance,” beginning Jan. 15, which will be presented by Miami Valley Hospital. On Jan. 24, there will be a jigsaw puzzle competition. For more information on these and other programs, call (937) 667-8865.

Quiet Zone committee to meet

TIPP CITY — The Quiet Zone citizen committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.

Hospice volunteer training set

MIAMI COUNTY — If your New Year’s resolution involves making a positive impact on the lives of others, consider becoming a hospice volunteer.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County seeks new volunteers and will hold a new volunteer orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 Summit Avenue, Suite 101, Troy.

Hospice welcomes volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds.

Volunteer training offers information on the history and goals of end-of-life care; the role of volunteers and opportunities; confidentiality, infection control, and safety; boundaries; effective listening; and loss and grief.

For additional information please visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact volunteer services Coordinator Beth Shrake at 937.573.2115.

Association seeks volunteers

MIAMI VALLEY — Want to volunteer on a meaningful project that directly helps people in your community? The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is looking for committed volunteers who can help plan the 2019 Miami Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s signature events. Each year, the Association holds separate Walks in Dayton, Springfield/Urbana, Miami County, Shelby County and Darke County. Volunteers are needed in each of those areas.

Last year, more than 4,500 Miami Valley residents joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by registering for a walk. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the second-highest non-profit fundraising event in the Miami Valley.

Volunteers are needed in the areas of participant recruitment, retention, marketing, advocacy, logistics and sponsorship. If interested, please contact Jennifer Oxley at jeoxley@alz.org or (937) 610-7001.

Mensa testing upcoming

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the same time, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call (937) 546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s web site at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.