Winter reading challenge kicks off

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library has announced that they are participating in the 2019 Winter Reading Challenge, an initiative meant to encourage communities across the country to read.

The library has a goal of reading 1,000 books between Jan. 1-31 through Beanstack, which can be accessed through the library’s website.

“The Beanstack program was so successful this past summer we decided to sign-up to participate in the Second Annual Winter Reading Challenge sponsored by Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban and see if we can win some money for our community. Although we’re a small library compared to some of the other libraries participating, we believe we have a strong community of readers and wanted to challenge Tipp City and Miami County to help us show that we can win this contest,” Youth Services Librarian Heidi Martin explained.

Families are encouraged to cuddle up and read together during the dreary days of winter and log the books they read on Beanstack, which can be accessed through the library’s website. Readers who participated in the Summer Reading Club this past June and July need only update their account to register for the Winter Reading Challenge. New participants will need to set-up their Beanstack account on the library website homepage- www.tippcitylibray.org or download the Beanstack app to their phone and register through the app.

The library began using Beanstack, a web and mobile application to track reading, during it’s Summer Reading Club in June 2018.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has donated $35,000 in a challenge to over 250 schools and libraries nationwide to collectively read at least five million minutes and 75,000 books by Jan. 31. Cuban became an investor in Zoobean after the founders impressed him with their vision on Shark Tank in 2013. Less than five years after the show aired, Beanstack now serves over 1000 library and school systems globally. “Now more than ever we are distracted by screens and don’t take the time to simply read,” says Cuban.

Local participants in the Winter Reading Challenge will receive coupons to local businesses like, Hickory River Smokehouse in Tipp City, Cold Stone Creamery in Troy and Skateworld in Vandalia, among others. The more books read, the more raffle tickets received for grand prizes that will be awarded in February. The raffle prizes include a Kindle Fire, gift cards to Scene 75, a gift package from Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler, movie passes to Cinemark Theaters, and more. Registration for the Winter Reading Challenge is going on now.

For more information, call the Tipp City Library at (937) 667-3826.