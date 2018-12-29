Drive to give back

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

Community Blood Center account representative Dana Puterbaugh talks to Laura donor Brian Hoblit after he donated blood at a drive sponsored by the West Milton Lions Club at the West Milton United Church of Christ on Dec. 26. Hoblit said he has been donating blood for years, inspired by his wife, also a regular donor, and family members who have needed units of blood. Puterbaugh said the holidays can be a slow time for donations, “but the need never stops.” Donors may schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

Tipp City resident Taylor Schoup stopped by the blood drive sponsored by the West Milton Lions Club at the West Milton United Church of Christ on Dec. 26. He started donating about a year ago and tries to donate regularly. The Community Blood Center schedules frequent blood drives in Miami County year round. Donors may schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.