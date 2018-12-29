NCES students enjoy NED presentation

Provided photo
New Carlisle Elementary School hosted NED’s Mindset Mission Dec. 17. The program name “NED” stands for Never give up, Encourage others and Do your best and includes a cartoon character named NED who is on a very important mission: to find his mindset. Throughout the performance NED overcomes several tough obstacles and students discover how to activate their growth mindset to overcome social, emotional and academic challenges.
