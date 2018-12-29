Rotary Student, Citizen named

Provided photo

Congratulations to Nayeli Martinez and Isabelle Prenatt for receiving Rotary honors the month of December. Nayeli was chosen Rotary Student of the Month and Isabelle was selected Rotary Citizen of the Month. Each month the high school staff selects a Rotary Student and a Rotary Citizen based on academic achievement, community involvement and overall citizenship characteristics. To be eligible for Rotary Student a senior must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The Rotary Citizen award may go to a student in any grade who shows outstanding community involvement and altruistic characteristics. Pictured are Tecumseh Local Superintendent Paula Crew, Nayeli Martinez, Isabelle Prenatt and Rotary President Todd Niswonger.