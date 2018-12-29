TMS Students of the Month announced

Provided photo
Congratulations to the TMS Students of the Month for November (from left): Skyler Engle, Ashley Sigmon, Samantha Pritchett, Jada Hansgen, Allyson Paradiso. Not pictured: Kennedy Coles. These students were chosen because they exemplify the character trait of creativity.
