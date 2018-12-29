Tipp native’s invention on display

TIPP CITY — The new display is all set up in the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum and the items are all connected to the FuzzBuster.

Did you know that this device was invented by a 1961 Tipp City graduate?

Dale Smith was on an interstate when a car went flying by him and up an exit ramp. A Highway Patrol car came up behind him with lights flashing. When he pulled over he tried to explain to the patrolman that it was not him that was speeding, and that the guilty party had exited via the previous ramp. The patrolman would have none of that argument and gave him a ticket. He vowed that would not happen to anyone else.

The result of his brainstorming was the invention of the FuzzBuster, which was manufactured right here in Tipp City, Ohio.

The FuzzBuster is an electronic device that alerts the driver of an automobile to the presence of police. It works by detecting the kind of radio signals used by police radar guns.

Stop by the museum, on the corner of Third and Walnut, and check out this display as well as the many other items. Hours are Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. During the winter months, the hours are weather permitting. Call (937) 667-4092 to be sure it is open, or to make an appointment for a more convenient time.