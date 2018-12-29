Schools to offer active shooter training to the community

TIPP CITY — Would you know what do to if you came face-to-face with an intruder in your home or if you encountered an active shooter? Tipp City Schools and the Tipp City Police Department will be offering the community some of the same active shooter training the district has provided to its staff.

An ALICE Training information session is scheduled for Jan. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said that the ALICE training used by schools to prepare for an intruder can be useful to the community.

“We’re excited to really show what we’re doing with our staff, but also strategies that would be helpful for any community member in today’s world — that is different than it was, even a decade ago,” Kumpf said.

ALICE — an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — provides options on how to respond in the event a person is faced with an aggressive intruder or active shooter.

The district recently completed ALICE training for staff, including bus drivers, part-time cafeteria and custodial staff.

“That was a great session. We actually brought a bus on site. When we moved into the scenarios, we actually got on the bus,” Kumpf said. “It had a very strong response. I had a couple I would say pretty powerful emails from staff members saying how beneficial it was.”

Because of the response from employees, Kumpf said administrators “thought the community might appreciate the opportunity to learn what staff and students are learning.”

Kumpf said the event will be held in the L.T. Ball cafeteria, but depending on the turnout from the community, it may be moved to the gymnasium.