Tipp Foundation makes year-end grants

TIPP CITY — The Diamond Jubilee, marking the Tipp City Foundation’s 75th anniversary, has ended with the fourth quarter grants distribution. Through the end of this year over $2.2 million has been returned to this community through grants since its founding.

As is often the case, the amount of dollars requested exceeded the amount available to award.

Three organizations new to the Foundation grant process received support: Breast Wishes Foundation, Connections of Tipp City and Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County.

Ultimately, nine organizations were chosen to receive 15 awards totaling $23,226.37. The following is a list of recipients, award levels and the purposes funded.

• Bethel Local Schools, $770, hosts an art show for students and the community where work by high school Art 1 and Art 2 pupils will be displayed. This grant was awarded through the Arts Bethel Fund in the Studebaker Tradition of Giving Back, established in 2014.

• Bethel Local Schools, $239, purchases books for the elementary library to support science learning. This grant was awarded through the Radle Family Fund for Science Education, which supports conservation activities, established in 2007.

• Breast Wishes Foundation, $3,000, grants wishes to enhance the lives of women actively fighting breast cancer in Tipp City and Bethel Township.

• Child Care Choices, $2,000, purchases books for the Story Lady, volunteer educators making more than 200 visits to Miami County childcare centers and home childcare providers during the 2018-19 school year. Addressing the importance of a literacy fundamentals before a child enters kindergarten is the motivation behind this 20-year-old program.

• Connections of Tipp City, $2,109.72, supports one of the newest nonprofits in the area. This after school program offers middle and high school students new options for their free time.

• Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, $5,182, contributes to the shelter expansion. In 2017, 70 victims of domestic violence from Tipp City and Bethel Township were given emergency shelter; 52 victims were given legal advocacy.

• St. John’s Early Childhood Program, $500, brings the Dayton Ballet on site with their bug and natural world-based performances.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,240.52, immerses 3rd – 5th grade students in the technical world with the purchase of virtual reality kits. Teacher-led, the class follows lectures while wearing futuristic headgear.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $800, breaks beyond traditional teaching methods in the Design Thinking Class with “breakout rooms”. These 7th and 8th grade students will work in teams to investigate open-ended problem solving as well as create challenges for other students to explore during RED Devil period.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $650, stacks the future of STEM learning in favor of Broadway Elementary students through the purchase of a LEGO station for the library.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $304.03, strengthens fine motor muscles of 2nd and 3rd grade students by underwriting the costs of a new fiber arts curriculum. Weaving, sewing and felting are examples of the new skills these 400 students will learn.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $289.10, purchases owl pellets for 2nd grade dissectors. For those of us who have been away from a science lab for a while, a refresher on what exactly those are: “Indigestible parts from prey (such as teeth, skulls, claws, and feathers) are too dangerous to pass through the digestive tract. So, the owl’s gizzard compacts them into a tight pellet that it regurgitates.”

• Tipp City Parks Department, $2,542, expands the walking path around City Park with a 180 foot addition. This grant was awarded through the Warren E. Miltenberger Parkland Fund, established in 2008.

• Tipp Monroe Community Services, $2,600, defrays the cost of the annual 5th grade excursion to Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio.

• Tipp Monroe Community Services, $1,000, funds the Eyeglass Program, which provides an annual eye exam and new glasses for citizens in need.

The deadline for first quarter grant submissions is March 1. If you would like information about how to apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 667-1270.

Since 1943, the Tipp City Foundation has awarded $2,204,926.44, through Dec. 31. Members of the Foundation are Heather Bailey, president, Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, vice president, Dave Grim, treasurer, Melissa Keller, Bruce McKenzie, Jim Ranft, distribution chair, Nathan Rentz, Pete Schinaman, Claire Timmer, Jackie Wahl, secretary, and Sarah Worley.

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 667-4499.

For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org or Tipp Foundation on Facebook.