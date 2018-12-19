Community briefs

Grandma’s Kitchen closes for winter

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton, will be closed until mid-March. A big thank you to all those who regularly dine, or just drop in from time to time, at Grandma’s Kitchen.

Grandma’s Kitchen will reopen the Wednesday after the daylight savings time change takes place.

Legion dinners offered

TIPP CITY — Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 26. Taco salad will be offered at the Legion Post beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 27. for $5. Play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Caregiver Connection to meet

TIPP CITY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Lions to host blood drive

WEST MILTON — Community Blood Centers needs donors during the critical holiday period and the West Milton Lions Club is helping by hosting a Christmas week blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 26, from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. CBC has a gift of colorful holiday socks for everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is focusing on the immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply during the challenging holiday season, and the strategic goal in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors.

College credit program set

BETHEL TWP. — There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Bethel Hall for Bethel Local Schools students in grades seven through 12 to discuss options for earning college credit next school year. For those interested in participatin in the program, attendance is mandatory.

Winter classes to begin

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for Winter I Session classes. Classes will begin Monday, Jan. 7, and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth programs and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Mensa testing upcoming

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Saturday, Jan.y 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the same time, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call (937) 546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s web site at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.