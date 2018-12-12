Community briefs

Blood drive planned

DAYTON — Voss Honda in Tipp City will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive Friday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. CBC is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

This holiday season will be especially challenging for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

Winter classes to begin

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for Winter I Session classes. Classes will begin Monday, Jan. 7, and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth programs and much more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. To do so, a participant must first register his or her email at the main desk. They can then go online, log in and register for their chosen classes. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Holiday hours announced

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services office will close for the holidays at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

MVCTC auction raises thousands

ENGLEWOOD — The annual Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA charity auction raised $8,501 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Dayton.

The original FFA Auction, organized by retired Ag teacher Waid Lyons was a hat auction that raised $250. This year’s auction brought the total of money donated over the last 38 years to over $155,000.

TMCS opens food program to students

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is starting a snack pack program which will provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student sixth-12th grade. To participate in this new program a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program has officially started and will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office to make a donation.

Mensa testing upcoming

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on Saturday, Jan.y 5, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the same time, both at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

The Dayton chapter has over 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area, and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational, cultural, and just plain fun events around the area.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, please contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call (937) 546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s web site at www.dayton.us.mensa.org.