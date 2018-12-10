Community briefs

Legion dinners planned

TIPP CITY — On Monday at 6 p.m., enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one.

The Legion will offer Pat’s sloppy joe’s with chips and a pickle for $4 at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. Try your luck with Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be available at the Legion on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. for $8.

Seniors offer lessons, lunch

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. on Monday at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

On Tuesday, Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at their center.

On Dec. 13, the Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be Tom Cochran. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10:30 a.m.

Crafts and games at the library

WEST MILTON — Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan at the Milton-Union Public Library for Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 4-5 p.m. Tweens ages 8 to 12 are invited to join the party. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

Ostomy group to meet

COVINGTON — On Dec. 12, the Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold a holiday luncheon at noon at Buffalo Jacks, Covington. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings normally are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September at Upper Valley Medical Center. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The lunch will be paid for by individuals. Anyone planning to attend is asked to call Robin Medrano at 440-4706 to make a reservation by noon Dec. 11. For more information, contact Medrano.

History lecture planned

TROY — On Dec. 13, Bill Albers returns to the WACO Lecture Series with a special Christmas themed lecture, “Christmas in Britain during World War II,” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture covers the Christmas traditions of the British people before and during World War II. The life of the British, especially for the Londoners, was very difficult during the five years at war and it was very different from life in the US. In keeping with the Christmas spirit and “English traditions,” complimentary tea and “biscuits” will be served. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public, and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Christmas concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach, and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, this year’s concert will feature guest musicians, Salem vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Ag breakfast event planned

TROY — Join the ‪Miami County Extension for breakfast and a a short weed update from Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, on Dec. 14 at the Extension meeting room in the old Troy Courthouse at 201 W. M ain St. Breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. Please RSVP by calling the office at 440-3945. The free event‬ is sponsored by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Meeting date rescheduled

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Township Zoning Commission has changed the date of their December meeting due to the Christmas holidays. They will hold public hearings on case ZA-07-18 and case ZTA-02-18 on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Township Meeting Building located at 8735 S. Second St. -Brandt, Tipp City.

TMCS opens food program to students

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is starting a snack pack program which will provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student sixth-12th grade. To participate in this new program a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program has officially started and will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office to make a donation.