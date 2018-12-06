Commissioners approve SRO contract

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved agreement with the Milton-Union school district for a part-time school resource officer.

From Jan. 15 through May 31, 2019, a deputy will split each week between Milton-Union schools and Bethel Local Schools, alternating three days at one district and two days at the other. The district has agreed to pay $16,484.

Captain Jamie McGlinch of the sheriff’s office said the district already has armed, full-time security, so the school resource officer will be more focused on education.

“If there’s an incident, we’ll be there to take care of it, but they’re more the safety and security function, and we’re going to be there primarily for education,” he said.

The district hired a private full-time safety officer in September through G2G Solutions.

At the Milton-Union school board’s November meeting, the board voted in favor of hiring an SRO from the sheriff’s office. At that time, Superintendent Brad Ritchey said the deputy will provide the educational component that the private safety company does not.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren Edmondson will split his time between Milton-Union school and Bethel schools, where he has been working since the beginning of the school year. Edmondson has been with the sheriff’s office since 2007.

The commissioners also signed a contract with Bethel Township and the sheriff’s office for police protection. The cost is $105,901 for eight and a half hours of law enforcement per day.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

