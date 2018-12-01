Tipp board discusses drills, OKs hires

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday, the Tipp City board of education thanked voters for the passage of the district’s continuous permanent improvement levy earlier this month.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Tipp City for their support of the permanent improvement levy. That will give us an opportunity to continue to keep our facilities in great shape,” board President Sam Spano said.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf also discussed recently completed ALICE staff training, which she said counts as one of the three safety drills required by the state. Another drill was also held before the Thanksgiving break and one more is planned for December.

“It does help us train our students and our staff and we will stop and reflect after, doing debriefing and talking about what has gone well and what we’ve learned from the situation,” she said.

The board also hired a long-term substitute for the high school social studies department. Luke Zerkle is a familiar face at the high school, having worked as a substitute in the district previously, Assistant Superintendent Galen Gingerich noted. Zerkle is also a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and lifelong resident of Tipp City.

The board also approved a contract with Bruns General Contracting to clear and grade the property adjacent to the practice fields at the high school. The cost of the work is not to exceed $12,350.

This will clear 3 acres of the 8 acre property the district bought next to the practice fields, Director of Services Gary Pfister said. The district is considering building a bus garage in that location, he said.

Kumpf said that the high school is seeking assistance with a project honoring alumni who have served in the armed forces. They are developing the Tippecanoe High School Alumni Military Veterans Wall of Honor and are working to collect the names of veterans who have graduated from Tipp City Schools.

A link to register a veteran for the project is available on the district’s website, Kumpf said. The wall will be unveiled at the 2019 graduation ceremony.

In other business, the board accepted two $500 donations, one to the general fund from 1-888-OHIOCOMP, and another from the Dunaway Foundation to start a “free reading” library at the high school. Board member Theresa Dunaway said the library will contain fun books that kids are interested in reading outside of their classes.

The board is planning a series of community engagement meetings about facilities. The meetings will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School on Jan. 15, Feb. 15, and March 12.

The district will host a holiday breakfast for the community’s senior citizens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17 at L.T. Ball Intermediate school.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

