Bethel handles social media threat

BETHEL TWP. — On Thursday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office handled a social media threat made by a student at Bethel Local Schools.

Superintendent Ginny Potter said that no one was harmed or in any danger.

According to Potter, a threat involving the mention of a weapon on social media was reported to the sheriff’s office by a parent in the district on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office contacted the administration and worked with the district to detain and talk to the student who made the social media post and to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The student was removed from campus, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

“There was no weapon, no pre-determined plan for hurting anybody,” she said. “We contained the situation the minute the student was dropped off at school.”

Potter said the district put out a OneCall on Thursday around 4 p.m. so that students would be home when parents received the news.

Potter encouraged parents to check on their children’s social media accounts regularly and report concerns to the authorities. She added that there was some confusion on social media after the OneCall went out to the community and urged parents to contact the district with any concerns.

“If there are questions about something that happened at school, call the administrators or the superintendent,” she said. “Call the direct source of information.”

Students in the district receive internet safety instruction beginning in middle school, she said.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.