Lions recognized for transparency

TROY — The Troy Lions Club, and its charitable arm, the Troy Lions Charities have been recognized with a Gold Seal for Transparency by GuideStar, a world leader in nonprofit information.

Less than 1 percent of all nonprofits receive this rating. In order to get the Gold Seal, the Troy Lions Charities shared important information with the public using their profile on www.guidestar.org.

Community members and potential donors can now find in-depth financial information about the organization’s goals, strategies, capabilities, and progress.

“Transparency is the hot topic with all charities right now,” said Lions President Steve Kaplan. “Donors and supporters have the right to see how their contributions are being used. The Troy Lions are proud that every dollar raised is used to support our charitable work. We are all volunteers and all of our overhead and administrative costs are donated by the Lions club members.”

GuideStar is the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. More than 8 million visitors per year and a network of 200-plus partners use GuideStar data to grow support for nonprofits. With this Gold Seal of Transparency, GuideStar recognizes the Troy Lions Charities’ commitment to its supporters and to community service.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health, providing eye exams, eyeglasses, pre-school vision screenings, and recycling used eyeglasses. They also support a hearing aid recycling program, youth projects, and other community programs. For more information, see the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or Facebook page or call (937) 335-7345.