Tipp board discusses facilities

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City board of education discussed the progression of talks with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission about the proposed addition to L.T. Ball.

According to Superintendent Gretta Kump, the district has qualified for OFCC’s Expedited Local Partnership Program and will receive 35 percent matching funds from the state.

Director of Services Gary Pfister told the board that putting a bond issue on the May 2019 ballot would save the district between $2 million to $3 million in construction costs because the district would not be required to build a storm shelter. A moratorium on the storm shelter requirement will run out in September, he said.

Pfister said that waiting to place a bond issue on the ballot would be “missing an opportunity to be fiscally responsible.”

Kumpf said that the OFCC will need confirmation that the district intends to place a bond issue on the ballot this week so that they can prepare documents by the board’s December meeting.

The district’s current facilities plan involves the addition of classroom and other space to L.T. Ball Intermediate School. That facility would house pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students. The district has been working to renovate both the current L.T. Ball building and the middle school.