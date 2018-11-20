Community briefs

Annual MVCTC open house set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) annual sophomore open house is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. The school will be open for sophomores and their parents to tour all three buildings, meet instructors, and learn more about the 40 career and technical programs that MVCTC offers for high school juniors and seniors. A complimentary spaghetti dinner will be served in the Student Activity Center.

MVCTC is located in Englewood and serves 27 area high schools in five southwestern Ohio counties (Montgomery, Warren, Preble, Darke, and Miami).

Santa to visit Broadway

TIPP CITY — Santa Claus has been checking his list and wants to come to Tipp City on Saturday, Dec. 1, to visit all of the boys and girls. He will arrive at 9 a.m. at Broadway Elementary School and will depart at 11 a.m.

Come and get your picture taken with Santa while you tell him what is on your Christmas list. There will also be cookies, milk, and juice – a Santa style breakfast. There will be music, games and crafts.

Please bring a donation of non-perishable food or a new unwrapped toy for admission. Toys and food will go to Needy Basket for distribution to local families.

Holiday grief program offered

MIAMI COUNTY — For those who are experiencing their first holiday following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Generations of Life Bereavement Center is offering “Hope for the Holidays” to help.

Open to any member of the community who has lost a loved one, “Hope for the Holidays” is a presentation by the bereavement counseling staff that will celebrate and honor lost loved ones. The program will include a holiday memorial service and light refreshments. Participants will also receive a keepsake ornament. “Hope for the Holidays” is slated for Saturday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 West Main Street in Troy.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required by Nov. 28. When making a reservation, attendees are asked to indicate the number attending as well as the name of the loved one being remembered and honored. Those interested can register by calling (937)573-2103.

Auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Chapter would like to announce the 38th annual Ronald McDonald House charity auction scheduled for Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Agriculture and Livestock Production Lab at MVCTC.

Every dollar that is raised at the auction goes directly to the RMHC Dayton to benefit the families that are using the services that RMHC Dayton provides free of charge. The MVCTC FFA goal for the 2018 auction is to raise $9,00 for the house.

The MVCTC charity auction campaign is also in need of donations that will be auctioned off on Dec. 7. Items that are accepted for donations include clothing, toys, tools, hats, craft items, and much more.

To attend the auction, students, teachers, adults and alumni need to purchase a button for admittance. Buttons are on sale at the door for $1. MVCTC students must have permission from an instructor and must be supervised while at the auction.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

Christmas concert upcoming

WEST MILTON — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.

Directed by Marsha Fischbach, and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, this year’s concert will feature guest musicians, Salem vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells.

This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Ag breakfast event planned

TROY — Join the ‪Miami County Extension for breakfast and a a short weed update from Dr. Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, on Dec. 14 at the Extension meeting room in the old Troy Courthouse at 201 W. M ain St. Breakfast will be available at 7:30 a.m. Please RSVP by calling the office at 440-3945. The free event‬ is sponsored by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Meeting date rescheduled

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Township Zoning Commission has changed the date of their December meeting due to the Christmas holidays. They will hold public hearings on case ZA-07-18 and case ZTA-02-18 on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bethel Township Meeting Building located at 8735 S. Second St. -Brandt, Tipp City.

TMCS opens food program to students

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is starting a snack pack program which will provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student sixth-12th grade. To participate in this new program a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program has officially started and will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office to make a donation.