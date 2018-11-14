Council talks budget, buys equipment

WEST MILTON — At their November meeting, the West Milton Village Council approved amendments to the village’s 2018 appropriations and heard the first reading of the 2019 budget.

The first reading of the 2019 budget ordinance included a total general fund of $2,068,625 and total appropriations for all funds of $5,937,787.

“Essentially, if we were going to compare it to this year’s, this reflects about 1 percent less than 2018,” Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

He noted that the budget does include a 2.5 percent pay increase across the board for all employees and several large project. The largest of which is a project at the wastewater treatment facility, which is budgeted for about $110,000.

Council will vote on the budget at an upcoming meeting.

Council also voted to approve the purchase of a trailered sewer jet machine to replace the village’s old one. The new equipment is a 2018 unit that will cost $66,440.

Service Director Ben Herron said the current machine is about 20 years old and has been “nursed along for the last year or two” in an effort to be responsible with village funds. He added that staff carefully considered different options for replacement.

“It actually is quite easy to run and it is extremely powerful. It’ll be an upgrade from what we’re using now,” he said. “We really wanted to make sure we got the right machine for what we use at the right amount of money.”

In his update to council, Kline discussed recycling changes that are upcoming. Kline said China used to be an open market for recycling, but is now accepting less than one percent of previous amounts of recycled goods. Kline said recycling companies will likely be pickier about what materials will be accepted in the near future.

Kline said that Waste Management has come to council to ask for revisions to the current contract, which has two years left on it.

Council also thanked the community for passing the street levy that was on the ballot Nov. 6.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

