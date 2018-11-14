Tippecanoe Community Band plans holiday shows

MIAMI COUNTY — This month, the Tippecanoe Community Band will kick off a series of free community holiday concerts.

Tippecanoe Community Band, which has been under the direction of founder Gail Ahmed since 1980, consists of more than 50 musicians who rehearse weekly in Tipp City.

The theme for this holiday season is “Hometown Favorites” and will include excerpts from Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” and a contemporary arrangement of “Fum, Fum, Fum.” Audience members will enjoy traditional carols and a sing-along of favorite Santa songs.

Beginning on Friday evening, Nov. 30, the band sounds off in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council.

The First United Church of Troy will welcome the band on Sunday evening, Dec. 2, for a free community concert at 7 p.m. The historic church is located just two blocks south of the downtown circle in Troy at 120 S. Market. Handicapped access to the church is at the W. Canal Street entrance.

A final chance to catch a free concert is at the Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W. High Street on Piqua’s west side. The Dec. 16 Sunday evening concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Piqua Baptist Church. Plenty of free parking and easy access is located on the north side of the church.

All concerts include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. Concert locations are handicapped accessible and family-friendly. Audience members enjoy wearing their Christmas sweaters for these occasions. For more information about the band, (937) 335-1178