Community briefs

TMCS to host gingerbread house competition

TIPP CITY — Join Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Area Arts Council on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1-4 p.m. (registrations due by Monday, Nov. 19) for a gingerbread house decorating competition. The contest will be held at the Monroe Township Building located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Registration for new entries is $40, which includes the cost of materials. For returning teams who already have materials, registration is $20. Icing is included but teams must provide their own candy and edible decorations. No pre-made elements.

Teams can consist of up to four people. Teams consisting of all children must be accompanied by an adult. Judging categories are: overall cohesive design, originality/uniqueness, Christmas/holiday spirit. Register online at tmcomservices.org or at the TMCS Office, 3. E. Main St.

Thanksgiving camp offered

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA will be holding two days of fun and games this Thanksgiving break. Participants will be heading to 36 Skate Club and hanging at the YMCA Youth Center on Nov. 21 and playing at Jumpy’s and swimming on Nov 23.

The day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.Transportation to events is provided, just make sure to bring a packed lunch each day, a swimsuit for swimming, socks for skating, and snack/game money.

Pre-registration by Nov. 18 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone at 773-9622 or 440-9622. The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Annual MVCTC open house set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) annual sophomore open house is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4:30-7 p.m. The school will be open for sophomores and their parents to tour all three buildings, meet instructors, and learn more about the 40 career and technical programs that MVCTC offers for high school juniors and seniors. A complimentary spaghetti dinner will be served in the Student Activity Center.

MVCTC is located in Englewood and serves 27 area high schools in five southwestern Ohio counties (Montgomery, Warren, Preble, Darke, and Miami).

Tax Aide seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens, at the Tipp City Library and in West Milton at the West Milton Public Library, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted our service than we could help. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of the new tax law. The law’s changes add a new wrinkle to the complex process of filling out tax forms, and many of our clients are concerned about doing it properly.

Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10 to 11 week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax Aide administrative coordinator Tom Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website, www.ohiotaxaide.org.

Art on display at Hayner

TROY — Don’t miss your opportunity to see the Western Ohio Watercolor Society’s 2018 Juried Members’ Exhibition at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. The show will be on display through Nov. 25. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Numerous techniques are represented in the more than 60 works of art featured in this exhibit. All paintings included in the show utilize transparent watercolor or other aqueous media. However, the subject matter being displayed ranges from abstract to photo realistic.

The Western Ohio Watercolor Society was founded in 1974 for the purpose of furthering interest in, and adding stature to, the use of watercolor as a fine art medium.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open Monday 7-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.; and closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Holiday grief program offered

MIAMI COUNTY — For those who are experiencing their first holiday following the loss of a loved one, the emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Generations of Life Bereavement Center is offering “Hope for the Holidays” to help.

Open to any member of the community who has lost a loved one, “Hope for the Holidays” is a presentation by the bereavement counseling staff that will celebrate and honor lost loved ones. The program will include a holiday memorial service and light refreshments. Participants will also receive a keepsake ornament. “Hope for the Holidays” is slated for Saturday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 West Main Street in Troy.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required by Nov. 28. When making a reservation, attendees are asked to indicate the number attending as well as the name of the loved one being remembered and honored. Those interested can register by calling (937)573-2103.

Auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Chapter would like to announce the 38th annual Ronald McDonald House charity auction scheduled for Dec. 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Agriculture and Livestock Production Lab at MVCTC.

Every dollar that is raised at the auction goes directly to the RMHC Dayton to benefit the families that are using the services that RMHC Dayton provides free of charge. The MVCTC FFA goal for the 2018 auction is to raise $9,00 for the house.

The MVCTC charity auction campaign is also in need of donations that will be auctioned off on Dec. 7. Items that are accepted for donations include clothing, toys, tools, hats, craft items, and much more.

To attend the auction, students, teachers, adults and alumni need to purchase a button for admittance. Buttons are on sale at the door for $1. MVCTC students must have permission from an instructor and must be supervised while at the auction.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.