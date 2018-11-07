Bethel substitute levy narrowly passes

BETHEL TWP. — In a close vote, voters in the Bethel school district passed a 3.49-mill, 10-year substitute levy.

According to unofficial results from the Miami County Board of Elections, the levy received 51.62 percent of the vote.

“Even though it was a rollercoaster ride, we are thrilled that the community supported the levy,” Superintendent Ginny Potter said.

Results on Tuesday night showed the votes for and against exchanging a narrow lead several times. Due to technical problems, results from several precincts, including one in Bethel Township, had to be entered by hand.

“Once again, the Bethel community has shown their support for our students and their education. We are grateful for their willingness to pay it forward and make sacrifices so that Bethel’s children have to opportunity to experience success now and in their futures,” Potter added.

The levy is a substitute replacing an existing emergency levy, which will allow the district to capture new growth. As new properties are built in the district, they are included in the tax rate, although there are no new taxes for current property owners.

Taxpayers will also continue to benefit from the 12.5 percent property rollback provision on levies passed before November 2013.

The levy generates approximately 4.3 percent of the district’s operating revenue, which is used on day-to-day operational expenses like utilities, bus fuel, custodial services, building insurance and state audit fees.

By Cecilia Fox

