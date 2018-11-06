Voters renew West Milton street levy

WEST MILTON — Voters in West Milton have again renewed a 3-mill, 5-year street levy, according to unofficial results.

At press time, the levy had passed with 59.8 percent of the vote.

Municipal Manager Matt Kline thanked the voters for their continuing support for the levy, which was originally passed in 1984.

“On behalf of council and the administration, I’d like to thank the residents for the support and confidence that they bestow upon us and for the responsibilities that they give us,” he said. “We will continue to give them 100 percent every day.”

The levy generates about $190,000 per year and is used primarily for reconstruction and maintenance of village streets and storm sewers, Kline said.

“It’s a vital infrastructure source of revenue for us,” he said.

The levy is one the village’s street department depends on to maintain approximately 55 miles of streets and 14 miles of storm sewer lines.

The original street levy was passed in 1984, but was replaced in 2013 because it was not generating enough money to keep up with the village’s needs and the street department “couldn’t make it work on 1984 dollars anymore,” Kline said.

Supports village’s street paving projects

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

