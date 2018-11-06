Voters approve Tipp City library levy

TIPP CITY — Voters in Tipp City approved a 5-year, .75-mill renewal levy for the Tipp City Public Library that generates a significant portion of the library’s funding.

At press time on election night, the levy passed with about 72 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Director Lisa Santucci thanked the voters of Tipp City for supporting their local library.

“Supporting the public library means that we’ll be able to give it right back to them,” she said.

Santucci said the levy funds “everything,” including books, magazines, newspapers, DVDs, CDs, payroll, utilities, and supplies.

Santucci said the library has two funding sources: the local levy and money from the state. State funding goes out to each county and is distributed to public libraries based on population, she said. The Tipp City Public Library’s service area includes more than 15,000 people. The library has more than 10,000 current cardholders

The annual cost to a home valued at $100,000 is $21.19, Santucci said.

Santucci invited those who voted against the levy to stop by and talk about what they’d like to see from the library.

“I welcome them. My door is always open. They can come talk to me and tell me why they didn’t vote for the library and what their concerns are,” she said.

