Community Services starts weekend food program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is expanding its efforts to ensure local kids have enough to eat.

The organization is starting a “snack pack” program that will provide a bag of food for Tipp City students who might not have enough to eat when they’re not in school.

The bags will be distributed to students on Fridays during the school year and will help make sure kids have enough to eat on the weekends, TMCS Executive Director Kathy Taylor said. The program is similar to the weekend bags given to children in the summers as part of TMCS’ Lunch on Us program, she added.

TMCS is currently delivering five bags to the middle school each week, as well as several to high school students she said. The bags are discreetly distributed to students, who have the option of declining the service if they don’t want it.

“We don’t want kids to go hungry,” Taylor said.

The program has already started and will continue through next May. There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. To participate in this new program, a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member.

This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program.

“Needy Basket has been wonderful to us,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that the summer lunch program served 6,508 meals in 10 weeks. The program also distributed 260 Friday bags and 149 backpacks filled with school supplies.

TMCS is also accepting applications for its holiday gift giving program, as well as donations.

“So if you know of a family that’s in need of Christmas help, send them our way. Or if you want to donate or adopt a family, call us,” she said.

Last year the program had a number of large families, Taylor said.

For more information about TMCS programs, call (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

