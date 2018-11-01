Bethel to stage ‘And Then There Were None’

BETHEL TWP. — Opening Friday night, Bethel High School will bring to the stage Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery “And Then There Were None.”

Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2-3 in the auditorium.

“It’s about 10 strangers who come together. They don’t know each other and they’re really scared because they don’t know where they are, but someone exposes all their secrets and they don’t know what to do about it,” said senior Sophia Yarwick, who plays Vera Claythorne. “It’s very dramatic.”

The play is an adaptation of Christie’s best-selling mystery novel, although it features a different, happier ending penned by Christie during World War II.

“The book has a really dark ending, it’s literally “and then there were none,” director Katie Smith said.

She said Christie changed the ending because she thought audiences of the time might prefer a lighter ending.

The show tells the story of eight strangers, who are invited to an isolated island under false pretenses, where they are met by the butler and the cook. Each of the characters is accused of having committed a murder and one by one, most of them turn up dead.

Yarwick said her favorite part of the show is the “roller coaster ride” of the third act.

Smith said the murder mystery was chosen to suit the time of year, being staged just after Halloween, and because of its contrast with last year’s spring musical, “Mary Poppins.”

“It’s also a book that one of our English classes reads, so it’s an academic piece in a way,” Smith said.

The production stars Yarwick as Vera Claythorne, Jonathon North as Philip Lombard, Adam Cartwright as Lawrence Wargrave, Brayden Peake as William Blore, Syerra Fiery as Dr. Armstrong, Amber Aguilar as Emily Brent, Cameron Cousino as General MacKenzie, Nathaniel Patton as Mr. Rogers, Ashley Ricker as Mrs. Rogers, Alejandro Alvarez as Anthony Marston and Salim Karimova ​ as Fred Narracott.

Tickets are $7 and may be purchased at the school or by emailing bethelplaytickets@gmail.com.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Bethel High School’s fall play, “And Then There Were None,” stars Brayden Peake as William Blore, Adam Cartwright as Lawrence Wargrave, Amber Aguilar as Emily Brent, Syerra Fiery as Dr. Armstrong, Jonathon North as Philip Lombard and Sophia Yarwick as Vera Claythorne. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/11/web1_DSC_0070.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Bethel High School’s fall play, “And Then There Were None,” stars Brayden Peake as William Blore, Adam Cartwright as Lawrence Wargrave, Amber Aguilar as Emily Brent, Syerra Fiery as Dr. Armstrong, Jonathon North as Philip Lombard and Sophia Yarwick as Vera Claythorne. Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Adam Cartwright as Lawrence Wargrave and Brayden Peake as William Blore in Bethel High School’s production of “And Then There Were None.” https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/11/web1_DSC_0073.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Adam Cartwright as Lawrence Wargrave and Brayden Peake as William Blore in Bethel High School’s production of “And Then There Were None.” Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Jonathon North as Philip Lombard and Sophia Yarwick as Vera Claythorne react to shocking news in “And Then There Were None,” which opens Friday night. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/11/web1_DSC_0085.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Jonathon North as Philip Lombard and Sophia Yarwick as Vera Claythorne react to shocking news in “And Then There Were None,” which opens Friday night.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

