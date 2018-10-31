City, township, school officials meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp City schools hosted the regular meeting Tri-Agency meeting Monday night, where city, schools and township representatives meet to discuss current happenings.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf updated the group on the renovation work going on at L.T. Ball Intermediate and Tippecanoe Middle School, which includes HVAC work, new windows, LED lighting, doors and new fire alarms, among other projects.

“It’s a lot of amazing things,” she said. “We are extremely excited about it.”

The district also recently adopted a new strategic plan. The board identified four priorities for the district, including climate and culture, facilities, academic and student opportunities, and stakeholder engagement. For each of those priorities, the strategic plan outlines goals and strategies for meeting them.

Monroe Township Trustees Ron Thuma and Phil Cox said that work on the new water and sewer system in the Country Estates East subdivision.

“We’re very thankful that that’s done,” Cox said. “People out there were very patient as we worked through that process.”

The project added water and sewer lines and repaved streets in the neighborhood.

Cox said the Tipp City Seniors have also completed work on their new building, adding that it’s “nice to see them move in and enjoy that facility.” The township helped the seniors put a levy to fund the new facility on the ballot in 2015.

He also said the township is monitoring traffic patterns on Peters Road, which he said is a heavily traveled area. He said the township has received complaints and concerns about increased traffic in the area.

“That whole end of the township is probably ripe for a lot of future development, so we try to monitor that traffic pattern,” he said.

He added that the township is preparing for winter, ensuring that equipment is working ahead of any winter weather.

“We take care of 22 miles of township road,” he said.

City Manager Tim Eggleston said the city is hosting meetings to discuss quiet zones, which are areas where trains cannot blow their whistles in crossings. Eggleston said there are alternative safeguards that have to be put in place at those crossings and added that a citizen committee is gathering information and working on that process.

He said the city is working on drainage around the highway sound walls. He added that an engineering firm will check the depth and capacity of the Amokee ditch.

“Then we’ll know what exactly we have to do, if anything,” he said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

