Tipp police investigating tampered candy

TIPP CITY — Tipp City police are investigating a piece of metal reportedly found in a piece of Halloween candy Tuesday night.

The department posted to Facebook on Wednesday that a resident found “a thin, metal object inside of a snack-sized Snickers bar while trick-or-treating in Tipp City.”

Tipp City Police Chief Eric Burris said the candy looked like it had been tampered with and that the packaging was “partially open.” He said no one was injured.

Burris said an investigation is ongoing and added that the incident, while unfortunate, is a reminder of the importance of checking Halloween candy before eating it.

“It is extremely important that parents pay attention to what their kids bring in and check all of the candy first,” Burris said. “It reminds us all that we need to be careful.”

The department said it had only received one report about issues with Halloween candy.