Bethel, Tipp City receive grants

COLUMBUS — Thirty Ohio employers will share $695,144 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses, including Bethel Township and Tipp City.

“The safety grant program helps employers purchase equipment that not only protects workers from injury but in many cases also improves processes and productivity, and reduce workers’ compensation costs,” said Dr. Abe Al-Tarawneh, superintendent of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “Astute employers take proactive steps to keep their workers healthy and their business prospering.”

The Bethel Township Fire Department is the recipient of $40,000, which will be used to purchase one power cot, one power load and one chest compression to reduce the risk of injury to hands, wrists, arms, shoulders, neck, back and legs related to hand force, contact stress, awkward postures, push/pull and manual materials handling.

The Bethel Township Fire Department provides emergency medical services and fire protection for the unincorporated areas of Bethel Township in Miami County. The department also provides mutual aid to surrounding agencies

Tipp City Emergency Medical Services will receive $35,348 to purchase one power cot and one power load. The intervention will improve the patient transport process. Tipp City EMS provides emergency medical services to a 36-square mile area with approximately 18,000 residents.

The recipient employers operate in 27 Ohio counties.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention. Learn more about the Safety Intervention Grant Program at bwc.ohio.gov.