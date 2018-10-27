Board approves strategic plan

TIPP CITY — At their Oct. 22 meeting, the Tipp City board of education approved a new strategic plan for the district, which outlines a mission, vision, values and goals for the district.

The board identified four priorities for the district, including climate and culture, facilities, academic and student opportunities, and stakeholder engagement. For each of those priorities, the strategic plan outlines goals and strategies for meeting them.

Board member Joellen Heatherly, one of the co-writers of the strategic plan, said the board has worked with the administration and community stakeholders to formulate the plan since last year.

The team working on the plan came up with “action steps” to define the district’s direction and time frames for those steps, Heatherly said.

“In putting together the information, we tried to be mindful to make sure that the goals and strategies really fed into our mission and vision,” she said.

The goal of the climate and culture portion of the plan is to create a school environment where students and staff feels safe and respected. To reach that goal, the district plants to implement district-wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), a U.S. Department of Education program that aims to promote positive social and emotional behavior.

For staff, the strategy includes opportunities for professional development, peer collaboration and a salary study.

The district also plans to develop a detailed facilities plan, work with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to partially finance a new school building for grades pre-kindergarten through five, build community awareness and support, and put a bond issue on the ballot in 2019.

In the area of academic and student achievement, the strategic plan includes more opportunities for instructional collaboration, project-based learning, and program improvements.

The strategic plans also encourages open and ongoing communication with community stakeholders, including the distribution of regular updates, public forums and a community survey.

“Sometimes when you look at this it looks like a lot of really nice words that anyone can read and say, ‘Well, I hope the district is doing those things.’ But I would say the purpose, or one of the purposes, is that you have a road map and you have a focus and the things you’re doing fit into that,” said Jane Dockery, the associate director of applied policy research institute at Wright State University.

Dockery worked with the district to help develop the new strategic plan. The board approved two $1,900 contracts with Dockery in April and September.

Board president Sam Spano, board member Corine Doll and Superintendent Gretta Kumpf discuss the district's new strategic plan.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

