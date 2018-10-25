County to split cost of UVMC water line

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved several technology purchases and agreements for county departments, as well as funding for water line work, at their meeting Thursday afternoon.

The commissioners signed funding agreements with several entities, including the City of Troy, Upper Valley Medical Center and Bruns Upper Valley Development, for the provision of uninterrupted water supply to Upper Valley Medical Center.

UVMC is currently served by the North County Road 25-A water system. A secondary water line will ensure the emergency facility has uninterrupted water service.

The estimated cost of the water line extension is approximately $1.1 million. A grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission will fund 30 percent of the project, with the rest split among the City of Troy, 30 percent; the Miami County Commissioners, 20 percent; Upper Valley Medical Center, 10 percent; and Bruns Upper Valley Development, 10 percent.

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien thanked the Sanitary Engineering Department for their efforts in pursuing grant funding and for working on the funding agreements.

IT Director Matt Watkins said the Microsoft Visio professional licenses approved by the commissioners are for a “niche software” used by IT professionals. It is used to write and edit technical documents, like system configurations and network diagrams.

The commissioners accepted a quote for the purchase from MNJ Technologies at a cost of $1,925.

The commissioners also signed an agreement with Marco Technologies for the provision of printer service, supplies and technical support for 156 printers. The agreement also includes 14 printers to replace the county’s non-HP brand units and several others that are obsolete.

The costs are based on pages printed: 12 cents for monochrome and 9 cents for color. The term of the agreement is 60 months.

The board also approved a software and hardware customer service and support agreement with Henschen and Associates for the Probate Court’s database system. The total value of the agreement is $500 and it will continue until the value is spent or until the agreement is canceled.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

