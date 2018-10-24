Community briefs

Cemetery clean up set

MONROE TWP. — Residents and families are advised that the 2018 Annual fall clean up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of Oct. 29 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by Oct. 28. Fall items may be put back on gravesites Nov. 5. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased’s name and contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

‘Souper Bowl’ event upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tickets are available for the Souper Bowl III, a fundraiser for the Tippecanoe Historical Society.

The event is planned for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 11 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

For $20, the buyer will receive a soup bowl to keep, handmade by local artist Sally Watson. Also their choice of potato, vegetable beef or chicken corn soup plus cornbread, cookies and a drink.

Tickets are available at the Historical Society Museum on the southeast corner of 3rd and Walnut streets in Tipp; Tipp Monroe Community Services, 3 E. Main St.; or from a historical society member.

For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

Election Day dinner planned

WEST MILTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Hoffman United Methodist Church will be serving their Election Day dinner. This Election Day dinner has been held consistently for more than 100 years.

The hours for the dinner are 4:30-7 p.m. and the menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts and beverages. Meals are dine-in or carry out (for carry out call the church at 698-4401). The cost is a $7.50 donation.

Please note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The church is located at 201 S. Main St. in West Milton, one block west of State Route 48. For further information call (937) 676-2430 or (937) 947-1647.

Nominations open for Business of the Year

TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and be located in Tipp City (45371). Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City.

The list of past recipients, 2018 nomination forms and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 12 S. Third St., Tipp City, Ohio.

Completed nominations should be received at the Tipp City Chamber by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Please call or email Liz Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8300 or Liz@TippCityChamber.org for additional information.

Annual craft show upcoming

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The event will feature more than 20 booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies.

For more information or details, call Jean at (937) 687-5541.

Tax Aide seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation, primarily for senior citizens, at the Tipp City Library and in West Milton at the West Milton Public Library, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Last tax season, Tax-Aide had to turn away countless seniors because more people wanted our service than we could help. Demand is expected to be even greater next year because of the new tax law. The law’s changes add a new wrinkle to the complex process of filling out tax forms, and many of our clients are concerned about doing it properly.

Anyone who does his own taxes on a commercially available program, such as TurboTax, is an ideal candidate for the volunteer opportunity. Volunteers receive IRS-approved training, use IRS-provided tax software and equipment and are mentored throughout the tax season. Volunteers are asked to work at least one day a week during the 10 to 11 week tax season.

For more information about volunteering, please contact Tax Aide administrative coordinator Tom Beattie at (937) 778-0339 or twbeattie@woh.rr.com, or go to the Ohio Tax-Aide website, www.ohiotaxaide.org.