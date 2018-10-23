Commissioners approve purchase, review budgets

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of new equipment for the Sanitary Engineering Department and continued budget hearings with county officials.

The board of commissioners approved the purchase of a 2108 Caterpillar skid steer loader for the Sanitary Engineering Department and accepted a quote from Ohio CAT of Troy in the amount of $40,962.

The department will trade in an older model skid steer loader at a value of $13,000 for a total cost after trade-in of $27,962.

The commissioners also voted to cooperate with the city of Piqua on the resurfacing of Looney Road. Piqua plans to submit the project for funding consideration through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

The estimated cost for the project is $1,468,267 with 75 percent federal funding and 25 percent local funding. The local funding would be split between the city (60 percent) and the county (40 percent.)

The commissioners also held budget hearings with various departments, including the West Central Juvenile Detention Center and the Rehabilitation Facility, and heard an update on the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau from Director Diana Thompson.

Thompson presented the bureau’s proposed 2019 operating budget, which she described as “conservative.”

“It’s a conservative budget, in my estimation, because the amount that we are proposing and receiving in lodging tax we will get this year,” she said. “We’re having another good year this year and I have no doubt that (2019) will follow suit.”

Thompson said that visitors to Miami County generated $172.6 million in direct sales and business activity in 2017.

Representatives said the proposed 2019 budget for the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility differs little from the previous year.

“What we expect for next year is exactly what we expected from the year before and the year before that,” said Brent Knackstedt, executive director of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility.

The facility operates largely on grant funding from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, which remains the same, he said. There are also no changes to the facility’s educational fund and food budget.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

