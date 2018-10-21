West Milton street levy on the ballot

WEST MILTON — On Nov. 6, West Milton voters will be asked to renew a 3-mill, five-year street levy.

The levy generates about $190,000 per year and is used primarily for paving village streets, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

The original street levy was passed in 1984, but was replaced in 2013 because it was not generating enough money to keep up with the village’s needs and the street department “couldn’t make it work on 1984 dollars anymore,” Kline said.

“We are very, very thankful to the voters for their continued support,” Kline said.

Since the voters approved a replacement levy in 2013, Kline said the village has been “very aggressive” in tackling paving and infrastructure projects.

The levy is one the village’s street department depends on to maintain approximately 55 miles of streets and 14 miles of storm sewer lines.

If the levy fails in November, it would “tremendously” impact the work the village would be able to do.

“We don’t want to ever take anything for granted,” Kline said of the renewal levy. “We want to ask voters for their consideration and their support.”

