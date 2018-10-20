Historical society hosts postcard program

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, Oct. 11, Joe Hammann presented a post card program at the Government Center sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society.

He brought many items to talk about, one of which was a Ferris Wheel for post cards. It took several years until the owner was ready to sell it to Joe.

He shared many details about post cards — when the first ones appeared, the history that can be learned from them, the architecture of some buildings appearing on post cards, and a number of other interesting facts.

The historical society was impressed with the in depth knowledge he shared about so many subjects, including many details about his Ralph Burwell collection, some of which the group had not heard before.

The historical society thanks Joe for sharing his knowledge, as well as Gary Kuziensky for helping Joe prepare the video presentation and Gordon Pittenger for taping the program, which will allow it to be viewed on KIT-TV.

Several people brought their own collections to share and ask questions about. It was a very informal, fun and educational evening.