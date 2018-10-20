Bethel Fire to receive grant

BETHEL TWP. — Brothers Helping Brothers has named the Bethel Township Fire Department a recipient of an occupational cancer prevention grant through their Carney Strong Initiative.

Occupational cancer is a very serious topic within the fire service field, with much research concluding that firefighters have a one-third greater chance of contracting several different types of cancer.

The Carney Strong Initiative was started this year after Lillian Carney lost her husband Josh Carney, a Battalion Chief with Midway Fire Rescue in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, from stage four melanoma cancer in 2017 at the age of 41.

Lillian has made it her mission to provide small and rural fire department throughout the country with occupational cancer prevention materials and has teamed up with Dayton, Ohio, based nonprofit Brothers Helping Brothers to help fulfill these grants.

This will be the seventh Carney Strong Initiative grant awarded this year.

“This grant will enable Bethel Township Fire Department to take preventive measures against occupational cancer that threatens each and every firefighter after a fire. With these supplies Bethel Township will be able to mitigate some of those risks and keep their firefighters healthier,” said Nick Magoteaux, co-executive director of Brothers Helping Brothers.

The Bethel Township Fire Department consists of 35 members. Personnel work a combination of 12 hour shifts

and 24 hour shifts.

Firetruck staffing consists of four cross-trained firefighters/EMS personnel, and staffing is supplemented with township staff should the need arise. There is also a night time “on duty chief” who is on call and responds with command vehicle. With staffing the way it is, the department is able to have personnel on station 24 hours a day.