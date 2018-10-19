Sheriff’s budget includes opening of fourth pod

MIAMI COUNTY — At a recent meeting with the county commissioners, Sheriff Dave Duchak outlined a budget for next year that reflects the opening of the fourth pod at the county’s incarceration facility.

Opening the fourth pod in 2019 “equates to approximately $786,000, which includes personnel costs, utilities, food, medical and all that goes with that,” Duchak said.

Even with both jails operating at full capacity, Duchak said the budget is still less than it was in 2009.

“Assuming that all 60 beds get rented out in that pod, annual revenue would be almost $1.3 million,” he said. “That would encompass the $786,000 plus it would bring in close to $700,000 in revenue.”

In April, the county signed an agreement with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to house up to 20 inmates at a daily rate of $59 per inmate.

The sheriff proposed opening the last of four pods available at the incarceration facility in June. Duchak’s proposal also included the hiring of eight new correction officers, as well as some renovations to the fourth pod.

When both jails were in full operation in 2009, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office employed around 70 corrections officers for both jails. After some restructuring and the introduction of 12-hour shifts, both jails currently operate with 60 officers, Duchak said.

The facility was built in 1999 with four 60-bed pods with the intention of using two pods to house federal prisoners. The facility was closed due to budget cuts in 2009 and has been reopening pods since 2013.

The 2019 budget also includes increases for payroll and in medical costs, as well as higher utilities associated with housing more inmates.

“We’ve noticed a dramatic increase in water and sewer this year because of housing more inmates,” Duchak said.

Potential for $700,000 in revenue in 2019

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

