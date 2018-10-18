Commissioners OK waterline extension

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized several projects at their meeting Thursday afternoon, including the extension of a waterline to the WACO Air Museum site.

County Engineer Paul Huelskamp said the WACO Historical Society requested water service from the county for its new addition, where construction is currently underway. In order to connect the new facility to the county’s system, a new waterline must be drilled underneath South County Road 25-A.

“This will also serve us well as far as the future project that we have for looping in the south side of our Troy water service system,” he said.

This extension is part of the first phase of the South County Road 25-A waterline loop project, which will consist of 2,414 lineal feet of 8-inch waterline along South County Road 25-A.

The commissioners also approved the paving of the Sanity Engineering building parking lot at a cost of $33,200. The county accepted a quote from Cooper’s Blacktop of Ludlow Falls for the work, which will include grading and compacting the lot, asphalt paving and striping.

The lot has not been repaved since 1998.

In other business, the commissioners approved the following purchases: a Canon Pro-4000S printer for the Engineer’s Office to replace a broken printer at a cost of $4,639; an HP desktop computer, two monitors, software and accessories for the Transit Department at a cost of$1,196; and three desktop computers with monitors for the Human Resources office at a cost of $3,073.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

