Community briefs

Operation Cover-Up under way

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua and West Milton will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 28th year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadline for coats will be Oct. 22.

Coats will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Miami County Fairgrounds Shop and Crop building.

Questions can be directed to 440-6078.

Fall Back into Fitness Challenge set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Fall Back into Fitness Challenge is a seven-week challenge that runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 9. Each participant will receive a fall workout plan and nutrition tips to help them set a new goal each week to get through the holiday season. Like the leaves falling from the trees, each participant will drop a leaf in the designated box in the lobby each week once their workouts and weekly goal has been completed. Participants who complete all seven weeks by the end of the program will receive a long sleeve YMCA T-shirt. Also, all the leaves collected will go into a drawing for two grand prizes — a YMCA backpack three personal training sessions.

In order to participate, participants must register and pay a joiners fee: health club members are $15, members are $20, and non-members are $30.

Turn in your “leaves” each week. Make sure to date and put your name on each paper before you turn it in. Goals can be completed in any order.

All the “leaves” turned in will go into the drawing whether the challenge was completed or not.

In order to qualify for a T-shirt, then seven “leaves” must be turned in by Dec. 10.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at the Robinson Branch at 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyyymca.net, or Heather Sever at the Piqua Branch at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

Book sale set at THS

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School students are sorting through boxes and bags of donated books in preparation for an upcoming book sale.

Student editors of the high school’s award-winning literary journal, Inferno, are hosting the event to raise funds to help offset the costs of printing and publishing the journal. The money also supports district literary events.

It is a book lover’s bargain paradise. Paperbacks are $1 each; hardbacks are $2 each.

The sale is open Friday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sale takes place at the Tippecanoe High School Library. Shoppers should enter the school through the main door and immediately turn right to access the library.

The student-run publication highlights high school writers and editors.

The group also hosts an annual Night Write and Book Release.

Nominations open for Business of the Year

TIPP CITY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Young Professional of the Year awards presented by the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded annually to businesses and individuals who show a significant, worthwhile contribution to the community.

Businesses nominated must be established for a minimum of three years and be located in Tipp City (45371). Individuals nominated must be residents of Tipp City.

The list of past recipients, 2018 nomination forms and additional information about the award criteria are available at www.tippcitychamber.org or at the Chamber office located at 12 S. Third St., Tipp City, Ohio.

Completed nominations should be received at the Tipp City Chamber by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Holiday Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Please call or email Liz Sonnanstine at (937) 667-8300 or Liz@TippCityChamber.org for additional information.

Cemetery clean up set

MONROE TWP. — Residents and families are advised that the 2018 Annual fall clean up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of Oct. 29 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by Oct. 28. Fall items may be put back on gravesites Nov. 5. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased’s name and contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

Pie fundraiser under way

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is selling Mehaffie’s pies. There are apple, Dutch Apple, cherry, peach, blueberry, chocolate, coconut cream, lemon and pecan pies. Pies are $10 each.

If you don’t want a pie but would still like to help the organization out, you can purchase a pie and they will donate it to St. Patrick’s Kitchen in Troy.

Orders need to be placed and paid for by Nov. 1. Delivery of pies will be Saturday, Nov. 17.

If you have any questions, call (937) 440-0016 or kseitz63@frontier.com.