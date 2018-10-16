Commissioners approve county projects

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners authorized projects at several county buildings.

The projects include the removal and replacement of the deteriorating concrete tipping floor at the Transfer Station at a cost of $216,950.

The commissioners also accepted a proposal for the inspection and construction administration of the project. The proposal was submitted by LJB Inc. of Miamisburg, the company hired for engineering design work for the project earlier this year, and the cost is not to exceed $36,200. At a previous meeting, County Engineer Paul Huelskamp told the commissioners that the project requires some construction techniques that he is not familiar with.

The commissioners also approved the replacement of gas package units at the Department of Job and Family Services at a cost of $13,789. These are the original heating and cooling units that were installed in 2002. According to Director of Operations and Facilities Chris Johnson, it made more sense to replace the 16-year-old units than to replace the cracked heat exchangers in both units.

The commissioners also signed an agreement with Waibel Energy Systems for preventive maintenance for the boilers, pumps and other HVAC equipment at the Safety Building, Courthouse and the Hobart Center for County Government.

In December 2018, the services will cost $1,963 for the Safety Building and Courthouse and $1,379 for the Hobart Center for County Government. For the period of January 2019 to December 2021, it will be $23,560 annually for the Safety Building and Courthouse and $14,512 annually for the Hobart Center for County Government.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

