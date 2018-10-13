Registration open for rec league

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services rec basketball is now accepting registration and is open to non-residents.

The purpose of this program is to give all boys and girls in grades 3-12 the opportunity to learn and play basketball while having fun. The cost is $75 for each child, $70 for additional children. The fee for nonresidents is $90.

Registration for grades 3-6 is open until Oct. 19. Late registration will be open until Oct. 26 with a $10 late fee added.

Registration for grades 7-12 is open until Nov. 16. Late registration will be open until Nov. 23 with a $10 late fee added.

Registrations may be mailed to TMCS, PO Box 242, Tipp City, 45371 or they can be dropped off at the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Basketball forms are available on the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org or they can be picked up at the office. Please call (937) 667-8631 if you have any questions.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents.