Community briefs

College workshop upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Public Library will host a workshop for high school seniors and their parents from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 15 presented by Erin McKenzie from EnRoute College Consulting. McKenzie will try to make the often dreaded and underestimated college essay an approachable tasks with a few important tips. Those interested in attending the workshop should go to the Tipp Public Library website at www.tippcitylibrary.org, and register on the Teen Programs webpage, or call the library at 667-3826 for help with registering.

TMCS to host ACT seminar

TIPP CITY — In an intensive six-hour seminar offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies. This ACT test-taking curriculum is currently used in over 30 high schools throughout Ohio and is proven to increase student scores.

Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The two day class will be held on Oct. 17 and 18 from 6–9 p.m. To register, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Remembrance walk set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County 3k/5K Remembrance Walk invites community members to walk in memory or honor of loved ones on Oct. 21, at Duke Park, 1670 Troy-Sidney Road in Troy.

Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. and the walk/run begins at 2 p.m.. The cost for adult participants is $20 until Oct 11. After Oct. 11, the cost is $25 and t-shirts for participants are not guaranteed. Post-walk snacks and door prizes will be available and bottled water will be provided.

All proceeds benefit patient care at the not-for-profit, community-based Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, serving patients in their homes, in extended care and assisted living facilities and in-patient center located at Upper Valley Medical Center.

To register, contact Susan Hemm at (937) 573-2108 or visit www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org.

Operation Cover-Up under way

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua and West Milton will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 28th year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadline for coats will be Oct. 22.

Coats will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Miami County Fairgrounds Shop and Crop building.

Questions can be directed to 440-6078.

BNC to host Haunted Woods

TROY — Enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center Haunted Woods, held from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28. The gate opens at 6 p.m. with the first group leaving at 6:30 p.m. and every five minutes after that.

Your guide will lead you along the luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face-painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike.

Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids 2 and under are free. Be sure to have your membership card ready. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis the night of the event, handed out in the order you arrive at the entrance gate, so if you want to join your friends, ride together or meet and drive in together. Parking is limited.

Flight ground school upcoming

TROY — With new medical reforms for pilots, more people are able to enjoy general aviation. Perhaps you have always wanted to fly, but you don’t know where to begin. The dream of obtaining your pilot license is possible. Begin your flight journey at WACO.

WACO offers Flight Ground School and there is still room in the fall session. The class must have a minimum of four class participants. Ground school will be taught in 11 class sessions on Wednesday nights at WACO Air Museum from 6:30-8:30 pm. Please visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, under the Learning Center tab, for more information, including fees and materials. Call WACO at 937-335-9226 for any questions.

Pete Demers will be the instructor for the ground school. Pete brings a wealth of experience in aviation education that spans the last 15 years. Pete has over 4000 flight hours as a flight instructor, has managed an FAA approved Part 141 Flight School as chief flight instructor, served as pilot and company flight instructor for a part 135 charter operator in the Piper Navajo/Chieftain, and was selected as the FAA’s Flight Instructor of the Year for the Southern Region in 2013. Pete is Manager of Ground Training at PSA and also serves as a volunteer at the WACO Air Museum.

Pie fundraiser under way

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is selling Mehaffie’s pies. There are apple, Dutch Apple, cherry, peach, blueberry, chocolate, coconut cream, lemon and pecan pies. Pies are $10 each.

If you don’t want a pie but would still like to help the organization out, you can purchase a pie and they will donate it to St. Patrick’s Kitchen in Troy.

Orders need to be placed and paid for by Nov. 1. Delivery of pies will be Saturday, Nov. 17.

If you have any questions, call (937) 440-0016 or kseitz63@frontier.com.