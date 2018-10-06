Council approves fire contract with township

TIPP CITY — Council voted last week to approve a fire protection agreement with Monroe Township.

The city has had similar agreements with the township in the past, but the new one includes language about fire truck titles.

“It came up when we were trying to dispose of a piece of equipment that the township had purchased,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said. He explained that fire equipment purchased by the township is titled to the city for insurance purposes.

The resolution clarifies that, when the equipment is replaced or retired, it will be titled back to the township.

The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, and will end Dec. 31, 2020.

Council also presented several proclamations during the meeting. The first, presented to the fire department, proclaims Oct. 7-13 to be Fire Prevention week, recognizing an annual campaign by the National Fire Protection Association to raise awareness for smoke alarm use and possible fire hazards.

Another proclamation set the same week as Public Power Week, in recognition of the city’s municipal electric system.

A third honored Tony’s Bada Bing for its 25th anniversary. Located on the corner of First and Main Streets, Tony’s Bada Bing opened in the fall of 1993.

In other business, council discussed stadium updates during their work session.

The first phase of the project, a new field, has been completed and the private fundraising group Tipp Pride Association is looking to start another phase after the end of football season. Plans for the next phase include the construction of restrooms and a concession stand.

Estimates currently put the city’s portion of the project at about $254,000, which is two-thirds of the restroom costs. Tipp Pride’s share of the second phase is more than $400,000, Eggleston said.

“Nothing would be paid out until such time as we know that Tipp Pride can make sure they have the funding for the balance of the project,” Eggleston said. The city would also assist with the installation of water and sewer lines to the restrooms.

Eggleston proposed changing the city’s ordinances to allow council to have input into subdivision projects. Before 2014, council was able to review preliminary plats, but now the Planning Board has the final say, he said.

“If the board were to deny it, then the only recourse is to go to court,” he said. “Council never really sees anything until that final is done.”

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Director of Municipal Services Eric Mack accepts a proclamation from Mayor Joe Gibson in honor of Public Power Week. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/10/web1_IMG_20181001_194107.jpg Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Director of Municipal Services Eric Mack accepts a proclamation from Mayor Joe Gibson in honor of Public Power Week.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.