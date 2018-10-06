Library offers early literacy system

Provided photo

West Milton siblings Owen and Stella Knostman had a great time interacting with the AWE computer in the children’s department at the Milton-Union Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25. This early literacy and learning computer system is just one of the engaging items in the library that can be used to spark a love for reading. Weekly programs like Tiny Tots, Story Hour and Buddy Reading are offered to enrich the lives of children and their caregivers. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for the calendar of events for the whole family.