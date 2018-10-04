Board of Elections hires new deputy director

MIAMI COUNTY — A new deputy director will be joining the Miami County Board of Elections before the next election.

The board met for a special meeting Thursday morning to hire a new deputy director, Ian Ridgeway.

Ridgeway, of Tipp City, is a prevention and wellness counselor for the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. He has a master’s degree in public administration from Ohio University.

“He’s coming over to work with us,” Board President Dave Fisher said. Ridgeway will start his new position on Oct. 29.

Ridgeway said the new job is a change from his current position, but one he’s looking forward to.

“I’m really excited about it. The whole election process intrigues me,” he said. “It’ll be a little bit of a learning curve, a new experience.”

He added that his educational background in public administration and skills he’s picked up at the Tri-County Board have prepared him for the new role.

“A lot of it has to do with policy, interpretation and implementation and that has always been an interest of mine,” Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway was chosen from 13 applicants. Of that number, Fisher said the board interviewed five, including several out-of-state applicants.

Members of the board said they are happy to have to position filled. It has been vacant since this summer, when the previous deputy director accepted another position out of state.

The previous deputy director, Luke Scott, accepted a position as deputy of special projects with the Martin County Supervisor of Elections Office in Stuart, Florida, in June.

Ridgeway’s salary is set at $48,672.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

